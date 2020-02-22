Zarif, Guterres discuss Afghanistan over phone

TEHRAN – Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, discussing the latest developments in Afghanistan.

No further details about the talk have been revealed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General issued a statement on Afghanistan on Friday, welcoming “nationwide reduction of violence in Afghanistan, which is the result of talks between the United States and the Taliban, as well as consultations with the Government of Afghanistan.”

The statement hopes that recent developments would lead to “to intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process.”

“The Secretary-General reiterates, in particular, the importance of an inclusive Afghan-led peace process with the meaningful participation of women and youth. To be durable, any settlement must uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens and safeguard the gains made on the human rights of women. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the Government and people of Afghanistan.”

Reports indicate that the US is on the verge of signing a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in the coming days