Iranian gymnasts win two silvers at FIG World Cup

TEHRAN - Saeedreza Keikha and Mahdi Ahmad Kohani claimed two silver medals at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday.

Keikha qualified for the pommel horse discipline on Thursday and bagged a silver with a score of 15.033.

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik won the gold with 15.400 and the bronze medal went to Japanese Kohei Kameyama (14.833).

In the still rings, Ahmad Kohani seized a silver with a score of 14.500.

Greek Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias took the gold with 15.066 and Egypt’s Ali Zahran seized the bronze with a score of 14.200.

The event offers points towards qualification for this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Australian city is the sixth of eight stops in the 2019-2020 FIG World Cup series, a Tokyo 2020 qualifying event.