TEDPIX surpasses 481,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran stock Exchange (TSE), ended 3,111 points higher at 481,867 on Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, IRNA reported.

The index went up 19,675 points to 478,754 in the past Iranian week.

Banks and carmakers, chemical and pharmaceutical companies, base metal and foodstuff industries, as well as computer, cement, water, electricity and gas companies contributed to the most part of growth at TSE in the past week, which was the last week of Iran’s eleventh calendar month of Bahman.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

MA/MA