Pourmousavi steps down as Iran U19 coach

TEHRAN – Sirous Pourmousavi has stepped down as head coach of Iran U19 football team.

He has announced his resignation via his Instagram account.

Pourmousavi took charge of the team in December 2018 and under stewardship of him, Iran booked a place at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship qualification in last year November.

The competition will be held from Oct. 14-31.

Pourmousavi, who has already worked as grassroots coach in Esteghlal Ahvaz and Foolad clubs, has been linked with a move to Sanat Naft.

The media reports suggest that he has parted company with U19 football team after Iran Football Federation has failed to pay his salary for 14 months.

Pourmousavi led Iran U19 football team to win Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA) U19 Championship 2019 title in last year’s August.