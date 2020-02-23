Leader thanks nation over massive participation in elections

TEHRAN– Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has thanked Iranian nation, who responded positively to the Islamic establishment’s call for participation in the parliamentary elections.

Addressing a session of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the Iranians for their massive turnout in the elections, which were held on February 21, describing it as another great victory for the nation and another failure for the enemies.

Referring to the widespread negative propaganda by the enemies that aimed at disappointing people from taking part in the elections, the Leader said such propaganda had started a few months ago, and the foreign media increased their negative propaganda in the past days under the pretext of the outbreak of a new virus.

Leader added, “The God Almighty has determined to make the Iranian nation victorious despite all those vicious efforts.”

“We should always be ready to counter the enemy’s plots that aim to inflict damage to the country’s different pillars of power,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

In comments after voting just minutes after beginning the elections, the Leader described the Election Day as a “national celebration” and a day to “restore the Civil rights of the nation”. Ayatollah Khamenei also emphasized that participation in the election is a “religious duty”.