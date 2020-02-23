Tehran hosts National Excellence and Progress Award

TEHRAN – The fourth edition of Iran’s National Excellence and Progress Award which celebrates achievements and improvements of the country’s economic sectors was held in Tehran on Sunday, IRIB reported.

The award ceremony was attended by senior officials including the Head of the Award’s Policy Council Mohammad-Javad Irvani and Director of Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam Mohammad Mokhber.

As reported, 150 companies competed for this year’s award and the top competitors were honored in the end.

According to the organizers, the award is aimed at activating the country's production capacities which will be consequently effective in meeting the country's needs and paving the way for exports.

“There are capacities in the country that enabling them is going to boost exports in addition to meeting domestic needs,” Irvani said.

Since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, the Iranian Government has been taking various measures to develop the country’s non-oil economy and in this regard, domestic production has been a top priority in the government’s policymaking in the past few years.

In this due, the country’s top companies are provided with various facilities and advantages like tax exemptions and export incentives.

EF/MA