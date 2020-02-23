Satyrykon-Legnica honors Iranian cartoonist Alireza Pakdel’s “Family” 

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Alireza Pakdel has received an honorable mention at the Satyrykon-Legnica 2020 International Exhibition held in the Polish city on February 22.

Pakdel was competing in the Loneliness section of the event with his cartoon named “Family”, the organizers have announced.

The Grand Prix was given to Norbert Sarnecki from Poland for his cartoon “Climate Anomalies”.

First prize in the Loneliness section was given to Polish cartoonist Karolina Gmiterek for “Czuwanie”.

Second prize was given to Andrei Popov from Russia for “Penguin” and third prize was received by Vladimir Kazanevsky from Ukraine.

Joke and satire was the other section of the contest.

Photo: “Family” by Alireza Pakdel won an honorable mention at the Satyrykon-Legnica 2020 International Exhibition in Poland.

RM/YAW