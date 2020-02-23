U.S. film festival picks Iran’s “Happy”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ahmadreza Musavi’s short film “Happy” will go on screen at the 58th edition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival in the U.S. state of Michigan, the director announced in a press release on Sunday.

The film tells the story of a man, who is looking for his identity, but the more he searches, the more he finds himself in a vicious circle.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival will be held from March 24 to 29.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Ahmadreza Musavi’s short film “Happy”.

