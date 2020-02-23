China presence at Tehran book fair suspended over coronavirus fears

TEHRAN – The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) announced on Saturday that it has suspended China’s presence following the new coronavirus epidemic.

“At present, due to the security and health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, it has been arranged that Chinese writers and publishers will not attend the fair,” TIBF deputy director Qader Ashena told the Persian service of IRNA.

China was the guest of honor at the fair last year with the motto of “Getting to Know China”.

Ashena denied some reports about the organizer’s decision to postpone the book fair and said that they are making all necessary preparations to organize the event at the time planned.

Turkey is TIBF guest of honor this year. Ashena said that a Turkish cultural delegation was scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday.

However, the director of the public relations team for the fair, Seyyed Mohammad Tabatabai, announced on Sunday the organizers are mulling over the postponement of the event.

Last Wednesday, Iranian authorities confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in the country.

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Iran has increased to 43, of whom eight have so far lost their lives.

Photo: People visit the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on April 28, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur)

MMS/YAW