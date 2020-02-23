Iran men’s team sabre qualify for Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran men’s team sabre booked a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Persians came fifth in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup on Sunday.

In the men’s team sabre competition in Varsovie in Poland, seventh seeds France caused a surprise as they won gold by beating top seeds South Korea 45-43.

Germany won the bronze medal after defeating Italy 45-38, with Iran taking fifth ahead of Hungary and Russia defeating China in a tight match 45-44 to secure seventh place.

This is for the first time Iran’s team sabre advance to the Olympics.