“A Tale Dark & Grimm” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American author of children’s books Adam Gidwitz’s “A Tale Dark & Grimm” by Shohreh Nursalehi has recently been published in Persian, publisher Peydayesh has announced.

“In this mischievous and utterly original debut, Hansel and Gretel walk out of their own story into eight other classic Grimm-inspired tales,” writes Amazon.

“As readers follow the siblings through a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind (and beyond) the bread crumbs, edible houses, and outwitted witches,” it adds.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author of children’s books Adam Gidwitz’s story “A Tale Dark & Grimm”.

