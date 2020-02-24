IRGC says ready to help fight coronavirus outbreak 

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is ready to cooperate with the Health Ministry to combat and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, IRGC Commander Hossein Salami said in a phone conversation with Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Monday.

According to Mehr, Salami pointed to the role of Basij forces in polio vaccination across the country as a successful experience.

Salami went on to say that all the medical facilities and staff of the IRGC are ready to provide medical services to citizens.

According to the latest report by the Health Ministry, by late Monday 61 people in the country had been diagnosed with coronavirus and the death toll stood at 13.

On Monday Namaki reacted to fake resignation letter posted on social media, saying, “How is it possible to leave the government and the dear Iranian people alone in difficult days.”

