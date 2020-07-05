IRGC at full capacity in fight against coronavirus

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for health Brigadier General Ahmad Abdollahi said on Sunday that IRGC will use its full capacity to battle the pandemic in the country.

Stating that the IRGC defends the nation against any threat, he emphasized that “We still consider COVID-19 a great threat to Iran, and that is why we will strongly stay at the frontline to fight the epidemic.”

He said that the IRGC's medical centers are still offering services to the people, adding that in the provinces with high infected cases, according to the needs of the medical universities and the Ministry of Health, the IRGC's health forces are on duty.

The IRGC has informed the provincial commanders to be prepared to deal with the second wave of coronavirus outbreak, he highlighted, concluding, to battle the pandemic, we use all the IRGC’s power and remove any obstacles.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,560 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the country, of which 1,295 were hospitalized, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday, adding that the total number of patients in the country reached 240,438.

Unfortunately, 163 patients lost their lives over the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reached 11,571, she said.

FB/MG

