Pakistani envoy submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN — Pakistan’s new ambassador to Tehran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

Qureshi was appointed as the new Pakistani ambassador to Iran in December 2019. He served as an envoy to South Korea before his mission to Iran.

The Pakistani diplomat also has the experience of working at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani ambassador said Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the importance of fraternal ties with Iran.

“Pre-departure call on PM @ImranKhanPTI. He stressed the importance of brotherly and fraternal ties with Iran which are rooted in history, culture and society. As Ambassador to Iran it would be my earnest desire to take our bilateral ties to greater heights,” he said via Twitter.

Prime Minister Khan visited Tehran on October 13. He met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

His trip was intended to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran has never initiated a war “but if anyone starts a war against Iran will undoubtedly regret.”

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei described Iran-Pakistan relations as brotherly and attached importance to expansion of ties and promotion of security in borders.

For his part, Khan called Iran and Pakistan brotherly countries and said that Islamabad seeks to expand relations with Iran.

Pakistan considers Iran an “important partner” especially in economic area, the prime minister said.

MH/PA