“Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – The children’s book “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by American novelist Robert Leslie Carroll Conly, also known by his pen name Robert C. O’Brien, has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Parastu Purgilani, the novel has been released by Peydayesh Publications.

The 1971 book is about a widowed field mouse, Mrs. Frisby, who seeks the aid of a group of former laboratory rats in rescuing her home from destruction by a farmer’s plow, while her youngest son is suffering from pneumonia.

The novel is the winner of the 1972 Newbery Medal, which is given to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.

After O’Brien’s death in 1973, his daughter, Jane Leslie Conly, wrote two other novels based on the book, “Racso and the Rats of NIMH” and “R-T, Margaret, and the Rats of NIMH”.

“Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” was adapted for the screen in 1982 by American director and animator Don Bluth.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by American writer Robert C. O’Brien.

ABU/MMS/YAW