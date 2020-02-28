India’s Alliance to acquire Abbas Kiarostami’s film collection 

TEHRAN -- India’s Alliance Media & Entertainment plans to acquire a collection of works by Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami from France’s MK2 Films for distribution in the country.

The collection includes 33 features, documentaries and shorts from Kiarostami’s oeuvre including “Taste of Cherry”, “The Wind Will Carry Us” and “Where Is My Friend’s Home,” variety has announced on its website.

The negotiations took place at the European Film Market and the Berlin Film Festival, which ended on Thursday.

A winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for his “Taste of Cherry”, Kiarostami died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Alliance had previously acquired the Pedro Almodovar catalogue from France’s TF1 and Pathe Films.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in an undated photo.

RM/YAW



