NPC producing antiseptic products to battle coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) is producing antiseptic products following an all-out mobilization for containing the coronavirus, Shana reported on Friday, quoting an official with the company.

According to Ayoub Banavi, the mentioned products are mainly aimed to meet the needs of the industry’s workforce and employees, especially in Asalouyeh and Mahshahr regions.

The official noted that the prepared products will be gradually shipped to the mentioned regions, adding: “measures have also been taken to also meet the requirements of the Oil Ministry headquarters.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced on Friday that Iran will face a rising number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus in the next two weeks and urged citizens to fully observe the Health Ministry advices to contain the spread of the disease.

The announcement by the government spokesman came as the National Headquarters for Campaign against Corona held a meeting on Friday in which Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri was also present.

The spokesman said decisions were taken to limit entry into and exit from provinces in which coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

It was also decided to disinfect “special places” and provinces inflicted by coronavirus, scientifically called Covid-19.

EF/MA