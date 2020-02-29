Iran’s “Tangle” named best at Russian film festival

TEHRAN – “Tangle” by Iranian director Maliheh Gholamzadeh was crowned best animation at the 15th Vstrecha (Meeting) International Orthodox Film Festival in Obninsk, Russia.

The short animated film is about the people who lose their homes in wars and are forced to leave all their memories and loved ones behind.

“Escape from Moskvabad” by Darya Poltoratskaya from Russia was named best film, while “Don’t Get Out of Here” co-directed by Vladimir Samorodov and Marina Trush, also from Russia, received the best documentary award.

The festival was held from February 21 to 26.

Photo: A scene from “Tangle” by Iranian director Maliheh Gholamzadeh.

