“White Winged Horse” honored at Berlin festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahyar Mandegar’s “White Winged Horse” won a special mention in the Generation 14plus Section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The movie is about a man who returns to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him eternal love.

“This film uses the audience’s imagination to build an exceptional world, following an unlikely protagonist who nonetheless inspires strong emotion,” the jury wrote in a statement.

“When fantasy eventually re-connects with reality, we can feel as if we are flying away with the white winged horse,” the jury added.

Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini along with South African writer and director Jenna Bass and Indian filmmaker Rima Das were juries for the Generation section of the festival.

“My Name Is Baghdad” by Caru Alves de Souza from Brazil received the Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus.

The Special Prize of the Generation 14plus for the best short film went to “Mutts”, a co-production between Canada and Morocco by Halima Ouardiri.

Photo: A scene from “White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar from Iran.

RM/MMS/YAW

