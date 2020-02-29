‘Shortages of raw materials for health products to be supplied through imports’

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy industry, mining, and trade minister for industry affairs said supplying raw materials to the producers of health products is currently the ministry’s priority and any shortage will be compensated for through imports.

“Last week, following the health ministry, the industry ministry held a meeting with representatives of health product companies and necessary coordination with associations and organizations has been done to increase the production of such products,” Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki told IRNA on Saturday.

According to the official, the recommendations and ideas presented at the meeting were provided to the Food and Drug Administration for making necessary decisions on how to supply and distribute the necessary items.

“Today [Saturday] a meeting was held to form a "Supply and Distribution" committee for health and hygiene products,” Niaraki said.

Supply of raw materials to manufacturers, their general and hospital use of health products, as well as the production of masks and personal protective clothing, and monitoring production and distribution, production capacities, etc. are some of the issues which are going to be tackled by this committee, he said.

This week, the Ministry of Defense also launched production lines of disinfectants and face masks, a move to help curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in the country.

The lines are projected to produce 20,000 liters of disinfectants and 20,000 face masks on a daily basis.

