Russian Council of Muftis lauds Ayatollah Khamenei for backing Palestinians’ legitimate rights

TEHRAN – The head of the Russian Council of Muftis has appreciated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

In a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Ravil Gainutdin said that they have always welcomed friendly relations with Iran, Fars reported.

Gainutdin said that he, along with the members of the Tehran-based World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, has met Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran, adding Russian Muslim journalists and religious scholars make regular visits to Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom to attend international conferences.

He suggested that constructive relationship in areas of politics, economy, and culture should be increased between Russia and Iran

The Russian Muslims support such ties, which have already proven effective in solving the Syrian crisis, council chairman added.

Gainutdin said that the Americans and Europeans are worried about the unity between Tehran and Moscow and that the U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey are because they see the unity between these three countries as threat to their hegemony.

The religious leader of Russian Muslims also said that the U.S.-proposed “Deal of the Century” had been long opposed by the peace-loving nations because the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must not be one-sided and imposed by others.

He also said that the Russian president and prime minister oppose the deal and believe it is not to the interest of the Palestinians people.

All the world is seeing Russia and Iran are defending the rights of the Palestinians together, he said.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, hailed the intellectual ideology of Islam presented by the Russian Council of Muftis, saying extremism has resulted in destruction of some Islamic countries, killing of Muslims and commitment of crimes in Iraq, Syria and other corners of the world.

Jalali also said that the officials of Russia and Iran have strong will to expand ties in all areas.

He also thanked the Russian Council of Muftis, especially Gainutdin, for its efforts to enhance dialogue among Abrahimic religions.

Jalali said that Iran is to continue cooperation and interaction with religious councils of Russia to make Muslims more united.

