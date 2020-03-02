Stock market witnessing more growth

TEHRAN- After a sharp decline in Saturday, growth returned to Iran’s stock on Sunday and continues on Monday as well.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), went up 13,745 points to 529,328 as 7.232 billion securities worth 54.006 trillion rials (about $1.28 billion) were traded at this market on Monday, IRNA reported.

The first market’s index rose 8,510 points and the second market’s index climbed 34,576 points, the same report conformed.

TEDPIX had risen 45,640 points, or 10 percent, to 524,394 during the past Iranian week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Bank Tejarat, Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Saipa Group, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and National Iranian Copper Company mostly contributed to the rise of TEDPIX in the past week when the index experienced a noticeable rising trend and hit the record high of half million points.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

On Monday, Iran’s over-the-counter market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also witnessed growth of its main index, IFX.

The index rose 109 points to 6,784 as 2.432 securities valued at 25.725 trillion rials (about $612.5 million) were traded at this market.

MA/MA