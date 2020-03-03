Leader calls for attention to Corona prevention guidelines

Tehran-Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on all Iranians to help boost the country’s battle to stem a growing Coronavirus epidemic by paying close heed to the directives and guidelines issued by health officials.

Ayatollah Khomeini made the remarks on Tuesday after he planted two saplings, an annual tradition in honor of National Arbor Day and Natural Resources Week.

Leader of Islamic Revolution noted the observing lessons learned from the efforts and dedication of medical staff in the care of patients as the sign of their accountability and human commitment and added, "I also commend the families of doctors, nurses, and all medical personnel who with patience and tolerance are supporting the medical staff."

He offered several suggestions to the people while praying for the well-being of patients as well as asking for divine mercy for the deceased and patience and comfort for their families.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, insisting on respecting the recommendations and instructions of Health Ministry officials to prevent the spread of the virus infection, added that these instructions should not be disregarded because God has obliged us to take responsibility for our own health and that of others.

The Leader recommended helping to ensure society's health and preventing the spread of the disease.

In another recommendation, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution called on everyone to pay attention to God and said that of course this disaster is not so great and there had been much greater in the past, but I am very hopeful because beseeching God and asking for intercession from the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Imams can solve many problems.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged all bodies in the country to cooperate and provide the necessary facilities to the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against the disease, and said: "The armed forces and bodies connected with the Leader office are also required to do so."

Referring to the involvement of many countries in the world with this disease, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, "Our officials have been reporting with confidence, honesty, and transparency since day one, and informed people, but some other countries where the disease is more severe and epidemic are concealing the problem."