Iranian volleyball team learn fate at Asian Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Shahrdari Varamin have discovered their opponents at the 2020 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship.

A total of 14 teams plus one host side have already confirmed participation in this championship, which will be held simultaneously at The Mall Korat Shopping Mall’s MCC Hall and Terminal 21 Shopping Mall’s Terminal Hall from April 18 to 25.

Shahrdari of Iran have been pitted against Vietnam, Thailand B and Korea in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Thailand A, Australia and Hong Kong.

Japan, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Philippines are in Pool C and Pool D included Qatar, Sri Lanka, China and Uzbekistan.

The Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship is an international volleyball competition in Asia and Oceania contested by the men's clubs of the members of Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the sport's continent governing body.

The current champions are Shahrdari Varamin, which won their second title at the 2019 tournament.