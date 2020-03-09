“Writings of Marcel Duchamp” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Salt Seller: The Writings of Marcel Duchamp” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Nilufar Aqa-Ebrahimi is the translator of the book, which has been released by Elm Publications.

Compiled by French art historian Michel Sanouillet and American sculptor Elmer Peterson in 1973, the book is a collection of notes, essays and interviews of the French-American painter, sculptor and writer Marcel Duchamp (1887-1968).

Duchamp’s works are associated with Cubism, Dada and conceptual art. He is famous for breaking down the boundaries between works of art and everyday objects.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of the “Salt Seller: The Writings of Marcel Duchamp”.

