Brussels Millenium festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – A lineup of six Iranian movies will go on screen in various sections of the Millenium International Documentary Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium.

The acclaimed documentaries “Sunless Shadows” directed by Mehrdad Oskui and “The Marriage Project” co-directed by Hesam Eslami and Atieh Attarzadeh will be competing in the official competition of the festival.

In “Sunless Shadows”, Oskui builds a remarkable relationship with a group of adolescent girls who are serving their sentences for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

“The Marriage Project” is about the head of a psychiatric hospital in Tehran, who encourages the patients to form relationships with each other, get married and live as a family.

“No Place for Angles” by Sam Kalantari, “Asho” by Jafar Najafi, “Song Sparrow” by Farzaneh Omidvarnia and “Waterfolk” by Azadeh Bizargiti are also among the films to be screened in other sections of the festival, which will be held from March 27 to April 4.

Photo: A scene from “The Marriage Project” co-directed by Hesam Eslami and Atieh Attarzadeh.

