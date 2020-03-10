Rouhani orders to contain coronavirus must be resolutely implemented

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that protocols of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus must be implemented determinedly.

In separate phone talks with governors of Qom, Mazandaran and Gilan provinces, Rouhani said that a “serious, precise and determined implementation” of the headquarters’ protocols is essential.

Qom and Gilan have hit with coronavirus more than other provinces in Iran.

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday, so far 751 persons in Qom province are confirmed to have been infected with the virus. Gilan and Mazandaran also with 524 and 886 cases respectively.



Rouhani also said that it is necessary to seek the help of the Armed Forces’ medical personnel for treatment of the coronavirus patients.

It is also necessary to seek the cooperation of the Armed Forces for establishing field hospitals, he said.

The president also called on the governors to advise the people against inter-city trips or unnecessary commuting.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that all bodies must follow the decisions taken by the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus.

“It has been approved by the Supreme Council of National Security that all sectors must follow decisions of this headquarters,” he said during a meeting with Minister of Health Saeed Namaki and a number of lawmakers sitting on the Majlis Health Committee.

Larijani noted that all efforts must be made to help the headquarters succeed in its effort to contain the virus.

During a meeting of the headquarters on Saturday, Rouhani attached great importance to transparency and public trust in campaign against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that “trust and empathy” between the people and the government are very important in such a situation that the virus has spread to all across the country.

“Success in the fight against the coronavirus in the shortest period of time is contingent upon the people and also executive bodies’ cooperation with the national headquarters for fighting coronavirus,” he said.

Iran is currently battling the world's deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus outside China, where it originated.

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday 881 new cases of infection across the country.

The record-breaking increase in the number of new infections raises the total number of confirmed cases to 8,042 and the overall death toll to 291.

