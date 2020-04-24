Iran is ready to help Americans escape the helplessness of their government amid pandemic

TEHRAN – Iran is ready to help people of the United States who are entangled with the coronavirus predicament to escape the helplessness of their government, Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said.

“Today, the U.S. secretary of health announced at the World Health Organization meeting that he is ready to help Iran deal with coronavirus,” Namaki wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“We are ready to help the people of the United States to escape the helplessness of their government to get out of the current dire situation,” Namaki said in response to remarks by Alex Azar, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“As we stated at the G20 Health Ministerial Meeting, in the face of this absurd claim, today Iran, with the help of God and the cooperation of the people and officials, and sincere inter-sectoral cooperation could control the outbreak.”

