Second round of Iran’s parliamentary elections may be held in September

TEHRAN - Jamal Orf, the deputy interior minister in charge of elections, said on Tuesday that the second round of the parliamentary elections may be held in September.

“The interior and health ministries will study the issue next month. The situation is not suitable to hold gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, therefore we may change the date [of the elections] if the Guardian Council confirms it,” he told ISNA.

The first round of the parliamentary elections was held on February 21.

NA/PA