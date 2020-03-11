Iran to send over 2000 Afghan prisoners to their homeland

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy justice minister for human rights and international affairs announced on Wednesday that Iran plans to repatriate more than 2000 Afghan prisoners to their homes.

Mohmoud Abbasi said the decision was taken as Iran is fighting the spread of coronavirus within its territory.

“We are negotiating with Afghanistan’s political and judicial officials for a speedy transfer of the convicts,” he explained.

Abbasi said according to an agreement between Iran and Afghanistan on repatriation of prisoners, the Afghans will spend the rest of their sentences in their own country.

To protect the lives of prisoners, Iran has given temporary leave to 70,000 of its inmates.

PA/MH