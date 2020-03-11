NLAI launches digital library for children and young adults

TEHRAN – The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) has established a digital library for children and young adults.

Books on various topics suitable for children aged 7 to 14 are easily accessible through the website http://icnla.nali.ir, the NLAI has announced.

The portal also offers audiobooks, magazines and podcasts prepared for children and young adults.

Interested applicants can join as members and make their own personal digital libraries.

Photo: This image shows the home page of the website of the Iranian Children’s National Library.

