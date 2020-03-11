New equipment, machinery unveiled to combat coronavirus
March 11, 2020 - 19:26
TEHRAN – The Ministry of Defense and the Tehran Fire Department have unveiled new equipment and machinery in order to facilitate the fight against the coronavirus.
The Tehran Fire Department used for the first time a heavy duty vehicle to wash streets, bus stations, and marketplaces using high pressure systems.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense has launched the mass production of advanced thermal cameras used to screen people for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
MG
Leave a Comment