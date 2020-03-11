All sporting events in Iran halted till late April

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar announced the suspension all sporting events in the country until April 20.

The sporting events in Iran had been already called off until April 2 but the postponement has been extended until April 20.

Cases of coronavirus in Iran have risen to 9,000, with 354 deaths.

COVID-19 has spread to 115 countries with more than 4,000 deaths – more than five times more than SARS, in less time.

Recent reports suggest that the number of global Covid-19 cases had reached about 120,000.