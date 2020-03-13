Iran thanks Japan for $23.5m help against COVID-19

TEHRAN - The Iranian Embassy in Japan thanked the Government of Japan for its decision to provide Iran with $23.5 million in aid to help the country in fight against the coronavirus.

“I am deeply grateful that the Japanese government has decided to provide Iran with 2.5 billion yen (around $23.5 million) of medical support to curb the coronavirus outbreak,” Iran’s Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed wrote on the embassy’s Twitter account on Friday.

“Global solidarity is needed for full control of the spread of the new coronavirus infection,” the tweet added, IRNA reported.

MG