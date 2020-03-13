Iran thanks Japan for $23.5m help against COVID-19
March 13, 2020 - 18:45
TEHRAN - The Iranian Embassy in Japan thanked the Government of Japan for its decision to provide Iran with $23.5 million in aid to help the country in fight against the coronavirus.
“I am deeply grateful that the Japanese government has decided to provide Iran with 2.5 billion yen (around $23.5 million) of medical support to curb the coronavirus outbreak,” Iran’s Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed wrote on the embassy’s Twitter account on Friday.
“Global solidarity is needed for full control of the spread of the new coronavirus infection,” the tweet added, IRNA reported.
MG
Leave a Comment