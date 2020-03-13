Short stories on animals from world literature published in Persian

TEHRAN – A collection of short stories focusing on animals and human-animal relationships by writers from around the world has been published in Persian in a book entitled “The Red Cat, the Black Cat”.

Published by Gooya, the collection, which includes 24 stories, has been rendered into Persian by eminent Iranian translator Asadollah Amrai.

The book carries stories about people who don’t let animals enter their homes or treat them violently, Amrai wrote in a preface to the collection.

This is the first time a collection is published with stories about animals and human-animal relationships in Persian, he said.

American writer Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Black Cat” and German writer Luise Rinser’s “The Red Cat” are among the stories.

The collection also has “The Rooster” by Italian writer Massimo Bontempelli, “The Lion” by German author Christoph Meckel, “The Elephant” by Polish writer Slawomir Mrozek and “Papa’s Parrot” by American writer Cynthia Rylant.

Stories by French author Guy de Maupassant, German-American writer Ursula Hegi, Italian author Dino Buzzati-Traverso, and American writers Spencer Holst, Erskine Preston Caldwell, Michael Delp and Arthur Miller have been selected for the book.

Photo: A copy of “The Red Cat, the Black Cat”, a collection of short stories on animals and human-animal relationships from world literature translated into Persian by Asadollah Amrai.

MMS/YAW

