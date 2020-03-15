IIDCYA launches intl. painting contest on new virus

TEHRAN – Khorasan Razavi branch of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has launched an international painting contest to promote personal and group health to fight against the new virus, the institute announced on Sunday.

Amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Iran and the world, the topic of personal health has received much attention as one of the main factors in transmitting the new virus.

The main topics of the contest are “Health of My Hands” (clothes, toys, food, family, friends, home and city), and “The Hands That Take Care of Me” (father, mother, doctors and health care staff).

Children aged 4 to 18 are asked to upload their paintings on the IIDCYA portal available at paintfest.kpf.ir.

The deadline for the national section is May 20 and the international section is July 15.

Submissions will be judged by a group of painters and book illustrators and winners will be announced on August 5.

Photo: An graphic image of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

