Graphic designers display posters on new virus in virtual exhibit “Again Iran” 

TEHRAN – Groups of Iranian graphic designers have launched an online exhibition titled “Again Iran”, which displays their latest artworks promoting advice on coronavirus.

The exhibition is part of the Khanhe Khooban campaign, which was launched last spring to raise funds for aid relief for the flood-stricken people in 1,900 cities and villages in western, southwestern, northern and northeastern Iran.

The campaign has continued its goodwill activities ever since on several occasions.

“We wanted to select works of higher quality, and that is why we only invited a limited number of artists since there were no juries,” organizer Mohsen Soleimani said in a press release published on Monday.

“Posters have already been placed on view at khanhekhooban.galleryonline.ir and more works are expected to be added to the collection,” he said.

Soleimani hoped that art organizations support the idea and will later provide an opportunity to hold an exhibition of the posters at a later and better time in the future.

The exhibition is displaying works by dozens of top graphic artists, including Farzad Adibi, Hojjat Mojarrad, Vahid Haqqi, Elham Khodabandeh, Fatemeh Heidari, Zahra Rostami, Hossein Abid and Nasrin Vafai.

Photo: A poster for the online poster exhibit “Again Iran” on khanhekhooban.galleryonline.ir.

