Qader Ashena appointed new director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has appointed Qader Ashena the new director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center.

The former director of the center, Shahram Karami, resigned from his position on Saturday, saying in his Instagram post that he quit his job due to some financial and management restrictions on the center.

Ashena is the director of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) and the deputy director of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

Photo: Qader Ashena in an undated photo.

