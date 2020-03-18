Enemy's economic pressure fails to defeat Iranian nation: Rouhani

TEHRAN– Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised the achievements made by the Iranian nation during the lunar year 1398 which ends on Friday.

“In all the areas where the enemy aimed to create problems for our people and to eventually defeat them by economic pressure, our nation managed to create victory and attain progress through crisis,” said Rouhani on Wednesday in Tehran on the sidelines of the last cabinet session in the current year.

“The enemy had concentrated all pressure on the economy. The worst pressure started against the economy, especially against the oil industry, in May 2019. Although these pressures created problems for people, they also brought about many successes. For the first time, we got through an oil-less budget. This was the year of managing the country without depending on oil.”

Rouhani went on to refer to some of the main events happened during the year, including the US’ assassination of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani. “Americans assassinated our great general and we didn’t and don’t leave their actions unanswered,” he said.

“I think Americans will not forget our armed forces’ firm response with targeting one of their regional bases by missiles because it was the first time in the region that they had faced such a resistance."

He also praised the capabilities of Iranian armed forces which led to the downing of a US spy drone in June 2019. “We will see bigger events in the next year as the Bavar 373 missile system will get more advanced features.”

“Let me seize the opportunity to appreciate all the armed forces, Army, IRGC, and Basij, that stood against America and slapped in its face.”

Elsewhere, he also pointed to the situation around the coronavirus outbreak in the country and implemented measured to contain it. Rouhani said the government has offered all its capabilities in the process.

He said that special economic packages have been prepared for those businesses and individuals harmed by the outbreak.

Rouhani hoped that the country would go through current problems in the new year, wishing health for all the people.