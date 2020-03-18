Wheelchair Basketball draw postponed

Having carefully monitored the ongoing situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) along with the Japanese Wheelchair Basketball Federation (JWBF) have reluctantly taken the difficult decision to postpone the draw for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games wheelchair basketball competition.

Despite taking an earlier decision to allow the draw to proceed with restricted attendance, due to the escalation of the current situation and taking into account expert advice, the decision to postpone the draw was deemed necessary to safeguard the health and wellbeing of everyone involved and limit any unnecessary travel.

“The unprecedented nature of the situation and the growing level of uncertainty across the world has compelled the decision not only to limit the attendance at the draw but to postpone the event to a future date, as the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount,” IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said.

“Like all organizations, we are operating in a fast-moving environment with the information that is available to us. We will continue to update you as promptly as we can as the situation develops and we are able to announce a new date. For now, we would like to thank you for your understanding and patience,” he added.

(Source: IWBF)