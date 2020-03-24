‘Surge in production’ can resolve problems facing Iran: IRGC official

In his New Year (Nowruz) message on March 20, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for a “surge in production”.

Javani said speeding up production activities for domestic consumption and even for export are the key to resolve economic problems in the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration has slapped the harshest ever sanctions in history against Iran. In line with his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran, Trump has introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export in order to strangulate the Iranian economy.

In response to U.S. “maximum pressure”, Iran has adopted the “maximum resistance” policy.

According to the Mehr news agency, Javani said, “The current year’s motto is a continuation of last year’s motto entitled boosting domestic production.”

All experts were of the opinion that production activities should be accelerated to resolve the problems, he said.

The IRGC official also called for an increase in the production of essential goods at home to reduce reliance on imports.

The military officer also suggested a ban on import of goods which are produced in the country. “Smuggling of goods should also be ceased.”

Instead, the IRGC official said, export of non-oil goods should be increased.

EM/PA