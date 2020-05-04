Ways of realizing ‘surge in production’ explored in a TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 17th session of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s committee for "improving the business environment and removing production barriers" was held on Monday to explore the ways to realize “surge in production”, which is the motto of this Iranian calendar year (began on March 20).

As reported by the TCCIMA news portal, major barriers in the way of domestic production, economic instability, and the need for pragmatism and eliminating the government’s unnecessary interferences in the private sector’s production processes were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, Mohammad-Reza Najafi-Manesh, the head of the committee, pointed to some of the solutions proposed by experts in the past weeks to realize the surge in production, and said: each of the executive agencies has announced their plans in this regard.

“Of course, we all know that the government is currently facing financial problems, so the solutions must have the least financial burden,” Najafi-Manesh said.

According to the official, the first step in realizing the surge in production is for the government to reduce its unnecessary costs.

He went on pointing out that another requirement for promoting domestic production is to provide liquidity, saying: “Currently, according to estimates, the amount of liquidity in the country has exceeded 23 quadrillion rials (about $547.6 billion) which is mostly idle in areas that are not productive.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the current Iranian calendar year the year of “Surge in Production” and has urged all officials to act in line with a general policy for surging domestic production.

Back in March, the heads of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), and Iran Chamber of Guilds (ICG) had also written a letter to President Rouhani, calling for special measures to be taken for supporting the private sector amid the economic pressures resulted from the coronavirus outbreak.

