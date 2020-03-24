Rouhani claims number of coronavirus patients, deaths decreasing

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani claimed on Tuedsay that the number of patients and deaths related to coronavirus is decreasing and this is promising.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Task Force for Combating Coronavirus, the president said the number of the coronavirus-related patients being admitted at hospitals in different provinces is declining and the death toll is also slowing.

The president made the claim while during the past 24 hours 1,762 cases have been added to the number of coronavirus patients. Only the number of deaths decreased by 5 persons in comparison to Monday.

The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of patients confirmed to have contracted the virus has reached 24, 811. It also said 122 persons have died over the past 24 hours.

On Monday, the ministry confirmed 1,411 new cases of coronavirus and 127 deaths.

Rouhani also thanked health workers for their “sacrifices” by taking care of the patients.

So far a number of health staffers have lost their lives.

The president also lauded citizens for observing instructions in containing the pandemic disease.

"I thank the people of our country who paid attention to the recommendations and health protocols. Because statistics show that people have paid particular attention to these recommendations."

The president also said, "No one with a corona disease should be moving around the country."

"We must also maintain the appropriate distance of 2 meters, and to ensure that trips and travels come to a minimum."

Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on Monday that new regulations will be announced including observation of social distance.

Rouhani added based on a new decision by the National Task Force all the businesses and gatherings that had to remain closed until April 1 are extended until April 3.

He said educational and academic centers, where there are large crowds, are among the centers that should be closed, but supermarkets should remain open.

Rouhani added, "Anyone who has traveled should have received SMS and questions should be asked if they have problems and be checked at the place."

Iran is the most affected country by the coronavirus in the Middle East. So far, 1, 934 Iranians have lost their lives, almost more than half of those died in China, where the virus first emerged.



