All bodies unified to contain coronavirus: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that all bodies in Iran are in coordination and unified in their struggle to contain outbreak of the coronavirus.

“All the system’s bodies are integrated and coordinated in fighting the coronavirus and there are no different views in this respect,” he said at a session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

“The situation we are currently facing and the issue of fighting the coronavirus, there is no difference of opinion between government agencies and the three branches (of government),” he added.

He noted, “The whole system is integrated.”

Rouhani also said that unity in the society has strengthened.

“Coronavirus has had good effects despite all the troubles it has caused. One of its good effects is greater unity of the society, the government, the people, the forces and the top bodies of the country,” he explained.

Rouhani announces decisions on time schedule of businesses

Rouhani went on to say that the country’s provinces can start businesses, which includes medium and low-risk businesses, from April 11.

“But high-risk businesses are still banned until April 19, for which decision will be made later. So risky businesses like sports centers and activities that require a large population are still banned until further notice,” he added.

He also said, "Two thirds of all government employees will work in the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict the ‘stay at home’ advice by the health authorities."

He went on to say that based on the current decision pupils and university students at bachelor level will follow their studies on line by April 18.

However, he noted that all must observe the protocols announced by the Ministry of Health.

‘We have faith in youths’ capabilities’

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said in a post on his Instagram page, “We have faith in youths’ capabilities and capacities.”

He also said, “In the government of prudence and hope, we have made efforts to use the youths’ capabilities and appoint them in managerial position.”

‘Two million members of Basij are fighting coronavirus’

Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij Organization, said on Sunday that two million members of the Basij are active in fighting the coronavirus.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 58,226, of whom 3,603 have died and 22,011 recovered.

Meanwhile, 2,483 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday.

He added that 151 more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

NA/PA