Iran imposes social distancing measures to curb coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN- Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

According to the plan, which will run for two weeks as of Friday, intercity travels will be restricted and only residents will be allowed to enter their cities, ISNA reported on Thursday.

If someone wants to travel to another city illegally, his or her car will be impounded for a month and the driver will be fined.

Moreover, holding any kind of meeting or congregation will be banned and all parks and gyms as well as universities and schools will remain closed.

Meanwhile, rail, road, and air transport will be limited.

Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East. As of Wednesday, 2,077 Iranians have lost their lives because of the deadly coronavirus and 27,017 have been infected.

MG