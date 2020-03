TEHRAN – Former Iran national team weightlifter Daniel Gevargiznejad passed away on Friday.

He died at the age of 80 in Tehran.

Gevargiznejad won a silver medal at the 1970 Asian Games at the 75kg weight class. He also participated at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Eslamshahr in southwestern Tehran.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.