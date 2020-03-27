India: stop the sectarian killings now!

NIGERIA - In the name of Allah who states "On that account: We ordained for the children of Israel that if any one slew a person – unless it be for murder or for spreading mischief in the land – it will be as he slew the whole people: and if anyone saved a life, it will be as if he saved the life of the whole people.

Then although there came to them Our messengers with clear signs, yet, even after that, many of them continued to commit excesses in the land” Quran5:32

Peace and blessings of Allah be upon His noble servant our master Muhammad (S) and his purified progeny.

To Allah We belong, and to Him is our return! While the novel Corvid - 19 extensively sweeps across Europe and other parts of the world, it is good to stress the following points:

1. Emphasize the obvious need for all to heed instructions of the global health watchdog - WHO - the Centres for Diseases Control (CDC), other relevant personnel and agencies at different levels.

2. Encourage all hands to be on deck in the multidimensional fight against the global disaster. This comprises of all governments, nongovernmental organizations, other relevant bodies and individuals.

3. Reiterate the urgent need for the US to lift its unilaterally imposed sanctions covering medical sector of the hard hit - Iran by the virus. It is also pertinent to appreciate the encouraging stand of EU, China, Russia and Pakistan on humanitarian ground.

While appreciating the laudable sacrifice of medical personnel in saving lives especially in the ill - equipped African states, and need to strive more, we pray for Allah’s ever relief and protection deadly disease.

Now, let me proceed on the subject with the historic, and popular words of Mahatma Gandhi in respect of Prophet Muhammad (s) and Islam, in the Young India; 1924; “When I closed the second volume of the Prophet's Biography', I was sorry that there was no more for me to read of that great life. I was more than ever convinced that it was not the sword that won a place for Islam in those days in the scheme of life. It was the rigid simplicity, the utter self - effacement of the Prophet, the scrupulous regard for pledges, his intense devotion to his friends and followers, his intrepidity, his fearlessness, his absolute trust in Allah and his own mission."

The Indian republic, which occupies larger part of South Asia has 29 states and New Delhi as the capital. The country is second to China, population wise and got her independence from Britain in 1947 after historic and famous agitations by prominent vanguards with Muslims at the frontline. Bordering Pakistan to the Northwest, Nepal, China and Bhutan at the North, Myanmar to the East and Bangladesh to the West, has its one-third of its landmass coastline.

Considered largest democracy, the country is governed by policies through representatives of the citizens, ensuring all sections of the society taken along path to the nation’s progress. However, there are differences of opinions over laws which directly and deeply affect the public leading to stand-offs between the elected and electorates. But there are some unnecessary discriminations officially meted against the Muslims over the decades. Because the Indian constitution was very clear on the multireligious nature of the country adopting no specific religion claiming to respect all citizens irrespective of their religious background. The unfortunate thing with the sectarian crises is making Muslims at the receiving end despite their second position based on population, and their remarkable role in the agitation for the country’s independence and beyond. This is added to long suppression of Muslim population of Jammu and Kashmir. The brutality includes setting mosques on fire, burning alive at homes and streets and destruction of properties.

For quite long, Muslims experienced unabated harsh violation of their fundamental human rights especially from 2010 where many where many lost their lives for no crime but their religious belief. In fact, the available statistics revealed that many were killed on baseless allegation relating to bovine matters. A court of valid jurisdiction had in 2018 condemned such act of minority lynching by Indian mobsters on sectarian ground which is sometimes perpetrated before the security agents. Recently, such horrific violence led to murder of 42 people on the Nanendra Modi BJP’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. This follows massive protests across the country in the last two months over the new law with the opposition parties and rights groups given its sectarian and open confrontation with the constitutional provision. The act considers HINDU, SIKH, BUDDHIST, JAIN, PARSI AND CHRISTIAN COMMUNITIES that came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 on religious persecution as bonafide Indian citizens WITH EXCEPTION OF MUSLIMS. The victims of the deliberate persecution include Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Afghanistan who were exempted from citizenship eligibility under the new Act. The paradox of the amendment is the DELIBERATE AND SOLE EXCLUSION of Muslim-majority neighbors of India taking no cognizance of the multifaceted persecution meted against them.

The article, is not on sectarian ground. What is important is the quest for justice for all people irrespective of geographical, racial and religious inclinations. Whenever we call for justice regarding the Palestinians and Rohingyas for example, we mean Muslims and other religious adherents just as we criticize sectarian violence on the same basis. Given the unfortunate situation, the leader of Islamic revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Khamene’i tweeted on 5th March, 2020 in English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages; “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus and their parties and stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India's isolation from the world of Islam”. The leader asked the Indian government to confront the extremist Hindus and their parties.

The Iranian top diplomat - Javad Zarif - has also condemned this wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims and urged Indian authorities not to let senseless thuggery prevail. The minister highlighted the long-standing relation of the countries over centuries urging Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all citizens through peaceful dialogue and actual rule of law for progress. In a relevant move, Iranian demonstrators called on the Indian authorities to stop the killings at the Indian embassy in Tehran. While holding placards of the victims, the spokesperson emphasized the need to stop the bloodshed urging the international and humanitarian organizations to break their silence on the continued atrocities; “We should not be indifferent towards bloodshed of Muslims in India. It is essentially our duty to level support behind whoever person that is facing oppression, since supporting the oppressed people is among the major mottos of Iran’s Islamic Revolution,”. The Indian government should know that this atrocity would not remain unanswered… the Indian government should face legal action,” – stressed head of the country’s Basij volunteer force at Shahed University. They also emphasized the need for the Indian authorities to account on the massacre appealing to Islamic Republic to put in more effort to ensure justice done on the tyranny against the Muslim minority.

At this point, it is pertinent to remind the Indian authorities on the great role of Muslims struggle for the country’s independence and its aftermath. These important personalities include an erstwhile president, numerous independence agitators and freedom fighters, military commanders and professionals. They include Dr. Zakir Husain, Syed Mohammad Sharfuddin Quadri, Others were Peer Ali Khan, Professor Abdul Bari, Syed Allauddin Hyder, Turrebaz Khan, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Maulana Mazharul Haque, Asaf Ali, Saifuddin Kitchlew, Abbas Ali, Moulvi Muhammad Baqir, Abdul Ghaffar and Mohammed Abdur Rahman among others.

While drawing the attention of the world on the need to dislodge tyranny without borders and join hands for justice, I reiterate the need for the unconditional release of Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky (H) and his disciples.

Wassalamu alaikum.