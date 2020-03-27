Power plants receive 61 bcm of gas in a year

TEHRAN - National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Dispatching Director Mehdi Jamshidi Dana announced that 61 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas has been supplied to the country’s power plants during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, the official said NIGC has defined some programs to boost transfer of gas from production spots to different areas throughout the country.

He also announced that some parts of the the Ninth National Gas Pipeline which are under construction in the south of country will be put into operation in the current Iranian calendar year.

Meanwhile, constructing several pressure boosting stations is on the agenda, he added.

“We delivered 900 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day to the country’s refineries during the peak time in the past year”, Jamshidi Dana further informed.

Iran’s daily natural gas consumption hit a record high of nearly 600 mcm a day due to the unprecedented snowfall and cold weather which blanketed the country during January and early February.

Iran is currently producing over 810 mcm of natural gas on a daily basis which is mostly used inside the country for the domestic sector and also as fuel for the power plants and small portion is also exported to the neighboring countries like Iraq.

Currently, about 30,000 villages with 4.6 million households as well as 1,148 cities with over 18 million households are connected to the national gas network in Iran.

MA/MA