‘National gas network fully stable, operational despite floods’

TEHRAN - National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Dispatching Director, Mehdi Jamshidi Dana, says the national gas network is completely stable and operational despite the recent floods reported in various regions across the country.

“No accidents have been reported regarding the gas transmission network due to the recent floods; the supply to power plants and industries is also ongoing smoothly,” Jamshidi Dana told IRNA on Wednesday.

He noted that 125 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas is supplied to the power plants on a daily basis, adding that gas supply to all the country’s industrial units is also uninterrupted.

He further underlined the significant decline in the country’s gas consumption following the increase in the temperature, noting that the country’s total gas consumption in excluding the power plants, has reached 450 mcm.

Iran’s daily natural gas consumption hit a record high of nearly 600 mcm a day due to the unprecedented snowfall and cold weather which blanketed the country during January and early February.

Iran is currently producing over 810 mcm of natural gas on a daily basis which is mostly used inside the country for the domestic sector and also as fuel for the power plants and small portion is also exported to the neighboring countries like Iraq.

Currently, about 30,000 villages with 4.6 million households as well as 1,148 cities with over 18 million households are connected to the national gas network in Iran.

Back in January 2019, the NIGC’s managing director had announced that 93.6 percent of Iran’s population enjoy natural gas.

Gas is supplied to 97 percent of people in the urban areas and 82 percent of people in the rural regions, according to Hassan Montazer Torbati.

