Iran’s deterrence power has created ‘strategic horror’ in heart of enemies: military

TEHRAN - Iran’s deterrence power has created a “strategic horror” in the hearts of the enemies, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran’s outstanding achievements and successes in the fields of defense and military have brought the country to a point of deterrence that our enemies are recoiling in strategic horror and desperation,” the military said, according to Tasnim.

The statement by the military was issued on the eve of the “Islamic Republic Day”, which falls on the 12th of Farvardin (March 31).

The statement was issued as Iran is struggling the novel coronavirus and the armed forces have joined the Health Ministry to contain the pandemic disease.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces have mobilized all its means and resources to stem the novel coronavirus and alleviate people’s pains and sufferings".

PA/PA